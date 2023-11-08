US Sports Soccer Featuring: Tate Glock | Goalkeeper | Class of 2024

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.

Featured course:

Winning Soccer Vol. 5: Passing, Receiving and Heading featuring Coach Joe Luxbacher

Learn more and book this course @ https://bit.ly/WinningSoccer1123

and

Beast Sports Nutrition.

Save 20% Now! Beast Mode Black - Train Like A Beast.

https://bit.ly/BeastModeBlack1123

We have a straight up "shot stopper" out of Florida with a real handle on the position. He would be an awesome addition to you program.

Stick around for the US Sports Lab where we bring in one of the best teachers and coaches in the game to help your passing game improve by leaps and bounds. Enjoy!

Video credits:

Tate Glock

@TheRocketman3

https://www.youtube.com/@TheRocketman3

SportVideos @sportdvds

https://www.youtube.com/@sportdvds

Cool Sports & Talk

US Sports Net

http://www.USSportsRadio.net