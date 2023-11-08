US Sports Soccer Featuring: Tate Glock | Goalkeeper | Class of 2024

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.
Featured course:
Winning Soccer Vol. 5: Passing, Receiving and Heading featuring Coach Joe Luxbacher
Learn more and book this course @ https://bit.ly/WinningSoccer1123
and
Beast Sports Nutrition.
Save 20% Now! Beast Mode Black - Train Like A Beast.
https://bit.ly/BeastModeBlack1123
We have a straight
up "shot stopper" out of Florida with a real handle on the position. He
would be an awesome addition to you program.
Stick around for the US Sports Lab where we bring in one of the best teachers and coaches in the game to help your passing game improve by leaps and bounds. Enjoy!
Video credits:
Tate Glock
@TheRocketman3
https://www.youtube.com/@TheRocketman3
SportVideos @sportdvds
https://www.youtube.com/@sportdvds
Cool Sports & Talk
US Sports Net
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.