She’s/He's confused. Confused..? He's f--cking deranged..!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's a dude...she has a jawline like Desperate Dan. It's the vaxx causing the new wave dumbass. Of course you know and are playing along to fool the sheeple.
Bestselling books and merch: https://www.carlvernon.com
Paypal tip: https://paypal.me/officialcarlvernon
Mirrored - Carl Vernon
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Prisoner