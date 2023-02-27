https://gettr.com/post/p26rlbm8b7c
2023.01.30 The founding principle of the Whistleblower Movement is to take down the CCP. Every fellow fighter should keep that in mind anytime under any circumstances.
爆料革命的初衷是灭共，任何战友在任何时候任何情况下都不能忘记。
