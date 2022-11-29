Restoring Public Trust

Create New Account
Son of the Republic
Published 21 hours ago |

Here We Go Again: Destroy Musk!

* Musk to disclose why Tw!tter censored the Hunter story.

* The left on Musk: beware, he’s dangerous!

* Does Apple hate free speech in America?

* If free speech is lost, tyranny is all that lies ahead.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 November 2022

Keywords
free speechcensorshiplibertycorruptionsocial mediasocialismtucker carlson1st amendmentfirst amendmenttwitterjoe bidenliberalismhunter bidenelection interferencefreedom of speechtyrannyelon muskprogressivismthought policeleftismtotalitarianismmob ruleauthoritarianismbiden crime familylaptop from hell

