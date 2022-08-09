The Rule of Laws

In the book 'Rule of Laws,' which covers thousands of years of law around various continents and countries, the author points out that the original legislators were the priests. The king was just expected to execute the laws, but the clergy actually wrote the laws. In ancient India, for instance, the Brahmin priest-class based laws on Indo-European holy books. Even 4,000 years ago, the Sanskrit language they were written in was extinct. But the priest-class used it as a liturgical language. Much like how another extinct language [Latin] informs our legal codices today. What is the true relationship between church and state? And who forms our values now?





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