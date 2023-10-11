Create New Account
⚡ALERT! ATTACK ON NATO, GLOBAL MILITARY MOBILIZATION, FULL SCALE WAR, VIPs MOVED, GPS JAMMED, UNREST
channel image
High Hopes
2841 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
959 views
Published Yesterday

Canadian Prepper


Oct 10, 2023


CONFIRMED: THE US MILITARY IS MAKING MASSIVE FOOD PURCHASES, IN PREPARATION FOR MAJOR TROOP DEPLOYMENTS.


STOCK UP ON FREEZEDRY FOOD

USE DISCOUNT CODE 'CanadianPrepper' for 15% off Freezedry Wholesale before this goes into effect.

https://tinyurl.com/nhhtddh6


STOCKPILE FOOD BECAUSE THE GOVERNMENT IS

SURVIVALPREPPER for 10% off / Premium Survival/ Emergency Equipment

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/food?shpxid=ea051f49-6d24-47ce-8ed6-375ba84a4b29


NUCLEAR EQUIPMENT

https://canadianpreparedness.ca/collections/food


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LmeaOJAoKZo

Keywords
attackmilitaryrussiaisraelegyptalertunited statesukrainewarshipsnorth koreagazanatocanadian prepperhezbollahunrestpreparationgeopoliticalfull scale warmassive food purchasesglobal military mobilizationvips movedgps jammed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket