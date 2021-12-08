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Pearl Harbor Day Show: New Lies Hide Jab Deaths, Reiner Fuellmich Case, Glenn Beck's Cov-19 Video Review
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32 views • December 08, 2021
Ep. 44: Updates on the insanity that is the scamdemic. New lies about jab deaths. The WEF has been behind this all along. I talk about Reiner Fuellmich's case progress. I review and update Glenn Beck's 2 hour covid expose video giving the timeline of this plandemic. Bill Gates has several cases against him in India. Government officials are exempt from jab mandates. I finish with a reveal of the Pearl Harbor 'Let It Happen on Purpose' event to get us into WWII.
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