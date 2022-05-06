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May 2nd Shanghai China in Lockdown Actual Real Raw Footage Not Exaggerated Media Fear Porn
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161 views • May 06, 2022
May 2nd Shanghai China in Lockdown Actual Real Raw Footage Not Exaggerated Media Fear Porn
M&M频道Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJD2ffwa8zI
第二次微解封（五月二日）看看外面的上海是啥样
The second micro-unblocking (May 2) to see what Shanghai is like outside
如镜和晓晖与邻居组团外出，虽然是防范区但也不能去其它街区和那里的商店. 超市依旧排出长队，广场野草丛生
#清零 #上海疫情 #解封
Rujing and Xiaohui go out in groups with their neighbors. Although it is a precautionary area, they cannot go to other blocks and shops there. There are still long queues in the supermarket, and the square is overgrown with weeds.
M&M频道Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJD2ffwa8zI
第二次微解封（五月二日）看看外面的上海是啥样
The second micro-unblocking (May 2) to see what Shanghai is like outside
如镜和晓晖与邻居组团外出，虽然是防范区但也不能去其它街区和那里的商店. 超市依旧排出长队，广场野草丛生
#清零 #上海疫情 #解封
Rujing and Xiaohui go out in groups with their neighbors. Although it is a precautionary area, they cannot go to other blocks and shops there. There are still long queues in the supermarket, and the square is overgrown with weeds.
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