The Papal Bloodlines - Old Black Nobility

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NB : Correction William is of course the grandson of QE2 and not son, as stated in video. Charles, Andrew and Edward are the sons of QE2.
Further Info:
1. The Papal Bloodlines of the Jesuits — Wealthier & More Powerful Than the Illuminati?
https://humansarefree.com/2018/06/the-papal-bloodlines-of-the-jesuits-wealthier-more-powerful-than-the-illuminati.html
2. Who are the Black Nobility?
https://prepareforchange.net/2018/02/27/who-are-the-black-nobility/
3. THE EUROPEAN BLACK NOBILITY
https://exposingpedovore.wordpress.com/2019/03/03/the-european-black-nobility-2/comment-page-1/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ru3_L6MpGNg
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