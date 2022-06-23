X22 REPORT Ep. 2806b - The Truth is Spreading, [DS] Prepares to Shutdown the Truth, Be Careful What You Wish For

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2806b - June 22, 2022

The Truth Is Spreading, [DS] Prepares To Shutdown The Truth, Be Careful What You Wish For

The [DS] is trapped in their own agenda. They know they cannot control the narrative. The agenda is falling apart, the people are questioning everything they do. The precipice is meant to wake those people up who are in a deep sleep, a scare event will be necessary to snap them out of it. What will the scare event be, WAR, will we go to war, No. The corrupt politicians are pushing everything they have and now the people can see this very clearly, Trump readies the replacements. The [DS] will be so desperate that they will push a communication blackout, but this will not stop the patriots, countermeasures are in place. Buckle up, the ride is about to get really bumpy.



All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





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