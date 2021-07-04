© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Global Pandemic Plan Revealed Theranos Scandal Pathogens And Politics
Follow
2
Share
Report
212 views • July 04, 2021
The Grand Deception! Apparently this agenda was originally planned for 2050, then 2030 and then moved to 2020! This original plan was to do away with cash!!! Plus other news!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.