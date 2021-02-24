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Iran Is A Nuclear Super Power
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81 views • February 24, 2021
Israeli News Live - 23 Feb 2021
While Iran reaches a deal with nuclear inspectors possibly leading to US lead negotiations to end sanctions the World continues to believe the lie that Iran is not already a Nuclear Super Power. This is one reason why Israel is more cautious in striking Iran within its own country. Iranian targets outside of Iran may be open season but even Israel knows they don't have the ability to just up and attack Ian without grave consequences.
While Iran reaches a deal with nuclear inspectors possibly leading to US lead negotiations to end sanctions the World continues to believe the lie that Iran is not already a Nuclear Super Power. This is one reason why Israel is more cautious in striking Iran within its own country. Iranian targets outside of Iran may be open season but even Israel knows they don't have the ability to just up and attack Ian without grave consequences.
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