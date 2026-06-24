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When THE Peace Is Taken from the Earth (Olivet Discourse #18)
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
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In this study:

- We’re still looking at specific words in the second seal to squeeze every last nugget of information out of the Greek as we can!

- Anaphylaxis, caught on video. The fiery darts of the enemy, perhaps?

- A true Biblical wedding isn’t what we think.

- Why you need to clean your sinuses, and your pets’ as well.

- A DEW’d truck.


And since I recorded this, I’d like to add:

- “AI” is the image of the beast, in my opinion.

- I discussed more about “data” centers in my last video about the beast and AI. They certainly aren’t needed for cloud storage.

- The MOTB can be at any time as the chapter is a parenthetical and the verb tenses are unspecified. Protect the Temple and you don’t have to be concerned about the MOTB. Just stay in Him, and trust Him no matter what. We have a handy dandy instruction manual. Let’s use it!


Free newsletter: https://non-toxic-home.org/


My Study Tools and How I Study: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-bible-study-tools-for-the-original-meaning


Geneva Bible: https://amzn.to/4mPim4N


My blog posts are all a mess right now, for no apparent reason. Every blog post is currently showing up as my article on how I save money on clean fruit. Apparently others using GoDaddy also are having similar problems.


The enemy is afoot.


Actually I *just now* checked again, and the blog posts are working right now at this specific moment in time! Here's a link to my natural Epipen alternatives article: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/natural-epipen-alternatives


Olivet Discourse Playlist: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1/The-Olivet-Discourse-Bible-Study:9


Pharmakeia Revealed Series: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1/Pharmakeia-Revealed:d


Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


Fair Use Disclaimer:


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


All rights and credit go directly to its rightful owners. No copyright infringement is intended.


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer



Keywords
civil warbiblejesusprophecytribulationend timesrevelationwarsfaminepharmakeia
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57:52End Screen

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