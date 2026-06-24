When THE Peace Is Taken from the Earth (Olivet Discourse #18)

In this study:

- We’re still looking at specific words in the second seal to squeeze every last nugget of information out of the Greek as we can!

- Anaphylaxis, caught on video. The fiery darts of the enemy, perhaps?

- A true Biblical wedding isn’t what we think.

- Why you need to clean your sinuses, and your pets’ as well.

- A DEW’d truck.





And since I recorded this, I’d like to add:

- “AI” is the image of the beast, in my opinion.

- I discussed more about “data” centers in my last video about the beast and AI. They certainly aren’t needed for cloud storage.

- The MOTB can be at any time as the chapter is a parenthetical and the verb tenses are unspecified. Protect the Temple and you don’t have to be concerned about the MOTB. Just stay in Him, and trust Him no matter what. We have a handy dandy instruction manual. Let’s use it!





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My blog posts are all a mess right now, for no apparent reason. Every blog post is currently showing up as my article on how I save money on clean fruit. Apparently others using GoDaddy also are having similar problems.





The enemy is afoot.





Actually I *just now* checked again, and the blog posts are working right now at this specific moment in time! Here's a link to my natural Epipen alternatives article: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/natural-epipen-alternatives





Olivet Discourse Playlist: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1/The-Olivet-Discourse-Bible-Study:9





Pharmakeia Revealed Series: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1/Pharmakeia-Revealed:d





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