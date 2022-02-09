French Students Fighting Against VAX Passports

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02/06/2022 19-year-old student Juliette Deschateaux: “I had to stop my business school for not having a vaccination pass”; “we are still demonstrating, we are not losing hope, we are fighting against it. Young people are waking up, especially with the third dose, they understand that it is not one or two doses and then the return to normal life.”