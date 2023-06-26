My Portfolio: Surreal Solitude

This video displays a collection of my artworks that portray aspects of magical realism and surrealism. I digitally altered these drawings and paintings to portray a surreal world, beyond the natural world. I provide the originaly artworks, along with their digital transformations. They represent my own unique perspectives about my personal experiences.
