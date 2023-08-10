P.1 Bio-responsiveness of the potato to minimise frost damage MVI_3476-7merged

This potato shoot caught my interest
at night, when it was obviously closed up compared to its daytime horizontal area
spread. This got me thinking, and I posit the theory that one thing it is
trying to do is minimise any damage from a potential frost. If so, how
thrilling to behold another of the limitless effects from biological
responsiveness. It is literally reading its environment, such as daylight and
temperature, and taking action accordingly.
