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Its A Communist Takeover and Trump Did What ?
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110 views • February 16, 2021
The USA has been shaken to its core. A fraudulent election has given us over to communists and the media do not call it that as citizens wonder what has just happened. Many wonder where this coup will take us and why Trump did nothing when he had power to address things..
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