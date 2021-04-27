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Top Scientists Debunk COVID Lockdowns and Masks with DeSantis
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120 views • April 27, 2021
In this episode of Behind the Deep State host Alex Newman highlights a the findings of top scientists from around the world debunking the lockdowns mask mandates, and other abusive measures imposed by governments under the guise of COVID. Popular Florida Governor Ron DeSantis convened the prestigious panel of medical experts from Oxford, Stanford, Harvard, and more— and was promptly censored by YouTube and other Big-Tech companies. Ironically, one of the topics discussed was the danger of censorship when it comes to medicine and science. Experts on the panel included Stanford Medical School Professor of Medicine Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School Dr. Martin Kulldorff, Stanford Hoover Institution Senior Fellow Dr. Scott Atlas, and Oxford University Professor and infectious disease epidemiologist Dr. Sunetra Gupta.
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