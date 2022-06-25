NIGHT SHADOWS 06242022 -- Babylon submits to the UN, Just as IRON MOUNTAIN said, Martial Law

The noose tightens around Babylon as the assaults upon freedom rage and evil people wax worse and worse. It seems apathy is king as apostasy from truth runs rampant across the nation. With only 2% of Christians having a biblical world view, and the rest having only a secular world view, then it should be no surprise that Satan's grip upon America is getting stronger with each day. Will we have a long hot violent summer as some predict? Will it lead to martial law and total loss of freedoms? It appears that another plandemic wave is in the offering, and another lockdown is being voiced by our "leaders" as a real possibility. Earth changes abound, and Daniel's 70th Week beginning in September may bring more problems with an arrival and so it goes in the Matrix...

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