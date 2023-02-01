Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle:https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html
Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:
http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html
Turpentine's Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bit.ly/3l3bzcM
WARNING Turpentine In Plastic Bottles Is HIGHLY TOX1C! - https://bit.ly/3tdFQ9X
WARNING Turpentine In Metal Containers is HIGHLY TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3HLDebn
All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html
Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
Can You Take Methylene Blue And Turpentine On The Same Day?
I keep talking a lot about Methylene Blue and Turpentine to educate people fully on both of these amazing healing, health promoting, and detoxifying substances.
And a question I keep getting asked in regard to both of these is "Can you take them both on the same day as each other?" so I made the choice to make this video "Can You Take Methylene Blue And Turpentine On The Same Day?" to answer that question fully.
If you want to learn all about this specific topic and hear my response to this question make sure to watch this video "Can You Take Methylene Blue And Turpentine On The Same Day?" from start to finish!
My Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue
My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.