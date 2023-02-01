Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle:https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:

http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html





What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs

Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol -https://bit.ly/3hPeLYm

The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - https://bit.ly/3WdDUdi

How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj

The ONLY SAFE type of METHYLENE BLUE To Use Internally! -https://bit.ly/3I1pFVI





Turpentine's Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bit.ly/3l3bzcM

WARNING Turpentine In Plastic Bottles Is HIGHLY TOX1C! - https://bit.ly/3tdFQ9X

WARNING Turpentine In Metal Containers is HIGHLY TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3HLDebn





All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html

Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





Can You Take Methylene Blue And Turpentine On The Same Day?





I keep talking a lot about Methylene Blue and Turpentine to educate people fully on both of these amazing healing, health promoting, and detoxifying substances.





And a question I keep getting asked in regard to both of these is "Can you take them both on the same day as each other?" so I made the choice to make this video "Can You Take Methylene Blue And Turpentine On The Same Day?" to answer that question fully.





If you want to learn all about this specific topic and hear my response to this question make sure to watch this video "Can You Take Methylene Blue And Turpentine On The Same Day?" from start to finish!





My Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue

My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno