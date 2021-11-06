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How to Get Off the Grid with Steve Cloward of Advanced Home Pros
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120 views • November 06, 2021
How to Get Off the Grid with Steve Cloward of Advanced Home Pros
How can you get your family off of the “electrical grid?” Steve Cloward of www.advancedhomepros.com joins us to share about a practical action plan that you can take to get your family off of the grid.
Look At How Much Money Has Been Put Into Circulation In the Past 18 Months:
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/M1SL
The History Of Inflation:
https://bh-pm.com/the-history-of-inflation/
Revelation 3:18-21 - “18 I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see.”
Haggai 2:8 - “The silver is mine, and the gold is mine, saith the Lord of hosts.”
How can you get your family off of the “electrical grid?” Steve Cloward of www.advancedhomepros.com joins us to share about a practical action plan that you can take to get your family off of the grid.
Look At How Much Money Has Been Put Into Circulation In the Past 18 Months:
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/M1SL
The History Of Inflation:
https://bh-pm.com/the-history-of-inflation/
Revelation 3:18-21 - “18 I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see.”
Haggai 2:8 - “The silver is mine, and the gold is mine, saith the Lord of hosts.”
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