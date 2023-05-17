Create New Account
Ava said that the "American spies" arrested by the CCP in the news report that morning were actually "CCP spies" who had previously worked for the CCP's United Front Work Department
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 16 hours ago |
2023年5月16日，Live From America 采访Ava Chen

Ava说当日早上的新闻报道的中共逮捕的“美国间谍”其实是之前为中共统战部工作的“中共间谍”，中国人是因为中共的欺骗和威逼利诱下为其工作的，但是已经开始觉醒。


May 16th, 2023, Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell

Ava said that the "American spies" arrested by the CCP in the news report that morning were actually "CCP spies" who had previously worked for the CCP's United Front Work Department. The Chinese have worked for the CCP because of its deceit and coercion but have begun to wake up.

