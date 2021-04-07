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RONIN PERSPECTIVES LTD we are open for business... Publishing and more...
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RONIN PERSPECTIVES LTD we are open for business.
RONIN PERSPECTIVES LTD founded on 2021 can get authors' works translated and published into a variety of languages. Our aim is to promote worthy to read publications on an international level. We make use of a variety of digital distribution platforms as well as print on demand services. Contact us if You wish to get in touch and have honest and transparent co-operation business proposals where the creator's effort and vision are respected.
RONIN PERSPECTIVES LTD founded on 2021 can get authors' works translated and published into a variety of languages. Our aim is to promote worthy to read publications on an international level. We make use of a variety of digital distribution platforms as well as print on demand services. Contact us if You wish to get in touch and have honest and transparent co-operation business proposals where the creator's effort and vision are respected.
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