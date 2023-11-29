Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Economic Collapse Arrives – Part 2 - 11/29/2023
channel image
The Prophecy Club
666 Subscribers
174 views
Published Yesterday

Today Pastor Stan continues to talk about the Economic Collapse that is going to be arriving sooner than expected. The DTCC (The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation) that provides clearing and settlement services to the financial markets. The DTCC deleted CUSIP Numbers for USB Bonds. That means No CUSIP Numbers equals NO Bond. No Bond, equals no money for the Bondholder. In other news, China’s Zhongzhi Bank Declares “Severe Insolvency”.

Keywords
wall streetbankruptcyrockefellereconomic collapseprophecy clubdtccstan johnsonsystem collapseprophecy with stanbank branches shut down

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket