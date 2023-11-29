Economic Collapse Arrives – Part 2 - 11/29/2023

Today Pastor Stan continues to talk about the Economic Collapse that is going to be arriving sooner than expected. The DTCC (The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation) that provides clearing and settlement services to the financial markets. The DTCC deleted CUSIP Numbers for USB Bonds. That means No CUSIP Numbers equals NO Bond. No Bond, equals no money for the Bondholder. In other news, China’s Zhongzhi Bank Declares “Severe Insolvency”.
