The Portable AC Amazon Shouldn’t Be Selling / Ep.10
The Portable AC Amazon Shouldn’t Be Selling / Ep.10
FatGuyFixerUpper
FatGuyFixerUpper
1 follower
Premieres 10/17/25, 05:01 AM

The Portable AC Amazon Shouldn’t Be Selling ❄️

I ordered a MilleLoom 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner from Amazon… but when I opened the box, it wasn’t even the same brand. Instead, I got a Garvee AC — and it didn’t work. In this video: Full unboxing (piece by piece) Hooking up the duct with some “fat guy engineering” (yes, duct tape saves the day) First power-on test… and realizing the compressor doesn’t work at all Why this AC went straight back to Amazon If you’re shopping for a portable AC online, watch this before you hit “Buy Now.”

👍 Like, comment, and subscribe for more real-world DIY adventures, unboxings, and honest reviews — both the wins and the fails.

Keywords
biblejesus christworkchristianhomesteadcamerahardgivecableheat100fixerupperburyingfatguy
