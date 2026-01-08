Genesis 20 - Sarah: Protected Promise in a Fallen World

What happens when God’s promise is placed in human hands—and human fear gets in the way?

In this Weekly Comprehensive Bible Study, Reverend David Paxton leads viewers deep into Genesis Chapter 20, uncovering the powerful and often overlooked account of Sarah: the protected promise in a fallen world.

This teaching reveals that Genesis 20 is not merely about Abraham’s failure or a foreign king’s mistake. It is about God Himself intervening to protect His covenant. As Sarah, the bearer of the promised seed, is placed in danger through fear and compromised leadership, God steps in personally. Kings are warned, households are restrained, and the womb of promise is guarded by divine authority. The lesson is clear: God defends what He has promised—even when His people fall short.

Through careful Biblical teaching, Rev. Paxton explores themes of covenant protection, spiritual warfare before fulfillment, God’s defense of the vulnerable, and the assurance that silence does not mean abandonment. Genesis 20 stands as the battle before the birth. All setting the stage for Isaac, and reminding believers that God’s faithfulness does not depend on human perfection.

