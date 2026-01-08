BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Genesis 20 - Sarah: Protected Promise in a Fallen World
LastChristian
LastChristian
17 followers
Follow
0
19 views • 1 day ago

What happens when God’s promise is placed in human hands—and human fear gets in the way?

In this Weekly Comprehensive Bible Study, Reverend David Paxton leads viewers deep into Genesis Chapter 20, uncovering the powerful and often overlooked account of Sarah: the protected promise in a fallen world.

This teaching reveals that Genesis 20 is not merely about Abraham’s failure or a foreign king’s mistake. It is about God Himself intervening to protect His covenant. As Sarah, the bearer of the promised seed, is placed in danger through fear and compromised leadership, God steps in personally. Kings are warned, households are restrained, and the womb of promise is guarded by divine authority. The lesson is clear: God defends what He has promised—even when His people fall short.

Through careful Biblical teaching, Rev. Paxton explores themes of covenant protection, spiritual warfare before fulfillment, God’s defense of the vulnerable, and the assurance that silence does not mean abandonment. Genesis 20 stands as the battle before the birth. All setting the stage for Isaac, and reminding believers that God’s faithfulness does not depend on human perfection.

Watch this study and many others at www.lastchristian.net, where faith-centered, family-friendly teaching is always available.

We’re also now on television. You can watch on Roku and Amazon Fire TV by downloading the ChurchView.TV app and tuning to Channel 131.

And to support this ministry and explore official merchandise, teaching resources, and gifts that proclaim Faith Without Compromise, visit our store at https://lastchristian.net/store.

This content is presented for informational and faith-based discussion purposes, offering biblical teaching and analysis without prediction, incitement, or hostility.

viralbible studyexclusivebreaking newsfaithlivespiritual warfarechristian teachingabraham and sarahmust watchbiblical historygods faithfulnesstop storyconservative christiantrending nowbiblical theologygenesis 20evangelical teachingcovenant promisescripture teachingold testament studysarah protected promiseweekly bible studybible prophecy foundationscovenant protection
