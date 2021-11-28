Mike Lindell’s Thanks-a-thon: Continued Supreme Court Case Complaint

Remember the Texas Supreme Court case that was filed back in November 20 that was joined by 18 other states? It made no sense for the supreme court to dismiss that case based on standing alone. There is also a plethora of new evidence of facts, In October last month the Wisconsin sheriff has referred criminal charges against Wisconsin election Commission over criminal allegations of violating federal law. As if this wasn’t bad enough, the Wisconsin election commissions allowed for unmanned drop boxes all over Wisconsin, funded by Mark Zuckerberg which put in about $400,000,000. Even though Wisconsin courts ruled that this violated Wisconsin law, nothing was done. And now it’s coming out Democrat operatives were given internet access to hidden Wi-Fi networks during voting. And it references a ‘sensitive machine’ being given access to a WiFI network, and this literally just came up last week.There were over 50,000 voters that didn’t even match the name on file. You had a Michigan court rule in 2021 that the secretary of state doing away with signature requirements was unlawful. The last thing is the cover-up, there is evidence that the election board of supervisors of Arizona destroyed electronic records of ballot images and they were also fighting subpoenas every step away when state representatives of Arizona demanded an audit. We also have recent developments that Professor Habermann testified in a Georgia court that it is possible to literally hack into machines and steal votes but that case has remained sealed by the order of a federal judge. Remember this isn’t evidence that can be refuted, this is hardcore evidence that is coming from sheriffs and other investigative bodies. What about Georgia election officials admitting that 350,000 ballot images are missing which basically proves that they didn’t keep records of the voting images which violates federal law (they’re supposed to hang onto voting ballot images for at least 22 months). Tens of thousands of voters were switched from Trump to Biden in several Georgia counties and what about what Dr. Shiva uncovered in the Arizona audit were he exposed about 17,000 signatures were literally duplicates. And what does the mainstream media do? They just ignore it all. And for those of you who think Lindell is only doing it to sell pillows, remember he’s cancelling promotionals from other media conglomerates like Salem because they refuse to talk about Mike Lindell’s efforts to expose voter fraud. “Salem Media, I’m sorry its Over,” said Mike. In a sane world, a sheriff of a county referring felony charges for the Wisconsin Election Commission should be a national story, but there was silence from the mainstream media. It seems like the most powerful person is the secretary of state because they are closest to the voting process so when they just abrogate state election laws with no repercussion. Remember, mail-in ballots are the single greatest source of election fraud because of a lack of chain of custody which is why the signature verification is so important. There were also cases of individuals receiving sometimes 5, 6, or even 7 mail in ballots. On may 19,2020 Secretary Benson announced that they would send 7.7 millions of ballots to all voters while at the same time these non-legislative actors would do away with mail-in ballot securities. Why did the secretary of state send out millions of ballots even when people didn’t even request it. Where is the media when you are getting rulings from courts saying that the law has been violated. And what about Pennsylvania were there were hundreds of thousands of votes more than actual voters and even still as of February 1st, 2021, there are still 41,000 more votes than voters and under Pennsylvania law you cannot count or certify votes until you get to the bottom of why there were more votes than voters. The reason why these attorney generals should be looking at this suite is because this complaint is asking for prospective relief from future elections.