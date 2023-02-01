⚡️Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400, February 1, 2023

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (1 February 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces has launched strikes at the manpower and hardware from 14th and 92nd mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Gryanikovka, Timkovka (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 30 Ukrainian personnel, 2 pickups, and 1 D-20 howitzer have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Army Aviation and the artillery of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces have neutralised the concentrations of manpower from 80th and 95th airborne assault brigades of the AFU near Stelmakhovka, Chervonaya Dibrova, Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic), and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ The enemy has lost up to 95 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, and 1 motor vehicle.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the offensive operations, conducted by the 'Yug' Group of Forces, have resulted in gaining more advantageous lines and positions, as well as neutralisation of the enemy near Tonenkoye, Nelepovka, and Severnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ 1 ordnance depot of 55th Artillery Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Dobrovolye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Over 100 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 1 Msta-B howitzer, 1 fighting vehicle equipped with Uragan multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), and 1 French-manufactured Caesar self-propelled artillery system have been eliminated.

💥 In South-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Army Aviation, artillery, and units from the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have neutralised the manpower and hardware from 72nd Mechanised Brigade and 35th Marine Brigade of the AFU near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as those from 108th and 124th territorial defence brigades near Novosyolka and Mirnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ The AFU have lost over 60 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 armoured personnel carriers, and 3 motor vehicles.

◽️ In addition, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, 2 D-30 howitzers, and 1 D-20 howitzer have been destroyed.

◽️ 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).

💥 In Kherson direction, 2 motor boats, and up to 10 personnel of AFU landing forces have been eliminated near Lake Kruglik.

◽️ Within the counterbattery warfare, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and 3 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Gavrilovka and Antonovka (Kherson region).

💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 88 artillery units of the AFU at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 131 areas.

◽️ Artillery ordnance manufacturing workshops have been destroyed near Shostka (Sumy region).

💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 9 unmanned aerial vehicles near Zolotaryovka, Kremennaya, Novovodyanoye, Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Storozhevoye, Petrovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chapayevka (Zaporozhye region); 3 rocket-propelled projectiles, launched by U.S.-manufactured HIMARS MLRS, have been intercepted.

📊 In total, 381 airplanes, 206 helicopters, 2,996 unmanned aerial vehicles, 402 air defence missile systems, 7,706 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 998 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,978 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,243 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.