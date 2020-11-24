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Qantas Airlines Forcing Customers To Get China Virus Vaccine Before Flying
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8 views • November 24, 2020
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Qantas has made it clear that to ride their aircraft, you will have to take an untested and dangerous needle filled with poison into your veins.
This is just the beginning. Here is what Kevin J. Johnston and Michael Arana have to say on the issue.
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Qantas has made it clear that to ride their aircraft, you will have to take an untested and dangerous needle filled with poison into your veins.
This is just the beginning. Here is what Kevin J. Johnston and Michael Arana have to say on the issue.
SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS
FOLLOW KEVIN J. JOHNSTON
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com!
BITCHUTE.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
SUBSCRIBESTAR: https://www.subscribestar.com/kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
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