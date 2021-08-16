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COVID-19-Masks-Oxygen-Levels-Down-Carbon-Dioxide-Up-Brain-damage-70min
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17 views • August 16, 2021
Six randomized control group scientific studies from 2008 to 2019, all conclude mask wearing has no effect on preventing influenza like illnesses. But it CAN cause Oxygen deprivation, latent onset dementia, irreversible nerve damage, headaches, drowsiness, poor concentration, loss of attention, increased heart rate, nausea, CO2 poisoning, dizziness, and slow reaction time. One cloth mask worn 8 hours by a child in school had 82 colonies of bacteria, and 4 colonies of mold on it.
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