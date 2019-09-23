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23Sep19 Left & Right Protests Explode; DNC Throws Biden Under Trump Bus
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9 views • September 23, 2019
David Knight breaks down the current news surrounding Biden about his son and his ties to Ukraine. Trump has commented on the matter. Later in the program David plays a speech from RFK Jr where he gave a speech in front of the Governors office in California. This weekend we saw huge protests from kids skipping school to raise awareness on climate change.
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