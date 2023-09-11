Are Other-Dimensional Entities Affecting Us? Quartet Preview

How significant are other-dimensional entities to the evolutionary push that this planet is experiencing? Are they an integral part of the process or incidental to it? With John Petersen, Gregg Braden, Penny Kelly, Kingsley Dennis.Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️

Would you like to see your question featured in Quartet? To be included, leave your question for this episode at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/quartet-preview-are-other-dimensional-entities-affecting-us/

We invite you to visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when new content is released. See you there!

Full, unfiltered, 75 minute episode available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium-quartet-are-other-dimensional-entities-affecting-us/