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CANAD'S CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER THRESA TAM CANADA
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191 views • October 10, 2021
Canada's health minister. If people are non-compliant, there are health powers that can quarantine people. You could track people with bracelets to ensure that quarantine is undertaken. It's better to be preemptive and take the heat that people think you are overreacting and get ahead of the curve. And later to think about whether you've overreacted.
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