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Forest Hills Open 2015 Disc Golf Tournament
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3 views • November 26, 2020
Watch this Sublime Flight final round coverage of the 2015 Forest Hills Open disc golf tournament in Durham, North Carolina on November 8th. This picturesque layout features a good mix of technical and open shots. The Lead Card featured pros are: Barry Schultz, Nate Tomlinson, Mitch Dickens and Ken Tyburski. There many accurate drives and many birdies carded. The brief award ceremony is included and the NC points series champion is crowned. The song is "Incoherent"(Here Today Remix) by Josh Woodward. Check out more of Josh's music at www.joshwoodward.com. For more disc golf action, check out SublimeFlight.com and facebook.com/SublimeFlight.
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Sublime Flight Crypto Tips excepted at the following addresses:
Bitcoin:
1N8MMTaXY3iSG7aqVMojWA8tSx2Zw3uuvz
Bitcoin Cash:
1DB9M6VR2RWpbWLDqKrBon6QvntCgS1qJm
Litecoin:
LWwhUByEBHb3cWN1qZQf9wSHyBrJicStWB
Ethereum:
0x21feb16cafc6105be2521a59e219586564d98043
Dash:
XdDJTXjxaDpjpizpvqGqTUgth7w2ywtMMu
Z Cash:
t1fpDJwuWfUq2MCWxeYuKPzyWh3UridzQaq
EOS:
0x21feb16cafc6105be2521a59e219586564d98043
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