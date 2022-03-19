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Get Wisdom Radio Show - What Creator Really Thinks of Religious Rituals
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61 views • March 19, 2022
VA #42 What Creator Really Thinks of Religious Rituals
Description: What Creator Really Thinks of Religious Rituals
Do religious rituals actually do something or are they just wishful thinking? Does holy water protect people and does this depend on who blesses it, and even the strength of belief of the user? Can holy water cure illness? How could St. Christopher medals bring good luck to travelers? Will a cross that is blessed really ward off evil? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, we have an important update for believers and skeptics alike. Creator reveals the real truth about these religious rituals, and the true meaning of Baptism and Holy Communion. Join us!
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Description: What Creator Really Thinks of Religious Rituals
Do religious rituals actually do something or are they just wishful thinking? Does holy water protect people and does this depend on who blesses it, and even the strength of belief of the user? Can holy water cure illness? How could St. Christopher medals bring good luck to travelers? Will a cross that is blessed really ward off evil? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, we have an important update for believers and skeptics alike. Creator reveals the real truth about these religious rituals, and the true meaning of Baptism and Holy Communion. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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