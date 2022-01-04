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This was a full blown riot, and not just a protest. As you watch this, it will be obvious that this was well planned, and that those experienced with weapons and explosives, possibly ex-military or ex-law enforcement, were involved.
Will 2022 see more riots like this? I am sure the Globalists have been watching to see just how much the public will take in agreeing to their mass murder and committing vaccine suicide by agreeing to the experimental shots.
This was probably censored in your local media. If this is an indication of how people feel in much of Europe, I would expect to see more like this.
When you start mass murdering people, eventually they are going to wake up and fight back. At least in Europe.
Article where comments can be submitted: https://healthimpactnews.com/2022/amsterdam-riots-coming-soon-to-a-city-near-you/
Mirrored - Health Impact News