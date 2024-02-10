Create New Account
ELECTORAL COLLEGE: DO STATES EVEN HAVE TO REPRESENT THE MAJORITY VOTE OF THE PEOPLE?
can't remember how many but, every state is different. And I'm not sure what we saw today with the Colorado Attorney in the SCOTUS, was hime getting his butt kicked. It looked like to me, he was figuring out a successful path with the help of SCOTUS. Which DOES happen. Maybe the "ballot scandal" about Trump not being on ballots, could be a ruse? I think the real challenge might be wether states can just outright turn in whatever electoral votes they want regardless of the people's majority vote. That's MUCH MORE INTRESTING. And what's up with Bidens "Too Senile" court ruling? WTF? Lol...hit meeeeee! [email protected]

usasurviveprepare

