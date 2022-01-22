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SILENCE: The Story of COVID Vax Victims | Julie Elizabeth
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276 views • January 22, 2022
LYRICS
Stripped of all that I once knew
So many things I cannot do
Do you think of me at all
Trapped inside these walls?
While you're there on center stage
Will you speak up, will you be brave?
Do you think of me at all
Hear my desperate call?
No more silence please
Do no turn away
My life is worth the same
Hear my desperate cries
See my shattered dreams
You can make things right
Thinking this would save me
I did what you asked me to
But if it were you
Would you silence you too?
I was loyal to the fight I lined right up to do what's right
Do you think of me at all
Knowing I did fall?
Now I'm burning black and blue
All this hate I never knew Do you think of me at all
Though I do not fit your gall?
No more silence please
Do not turn away
Our lives are worth the same
Hear our desperate cries
See our shattered dreams
You can make things right
So will you stand beside me 'Cause I did what you asked me to
But if I were you
I'd never silence you
So don't silence my truth
DESCRIPTION BY STEVE KIRSCH
Video of the silenced vaccine victims.
Lyrics and vocals by Julie Elizabeth who is vaccine injured.
Produced by the staff of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation.
If you aren't crying by the end of the video, you aren't human.
Please help this go viral.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://rumble.com/vszi9y-sile....nce-the-story-of-cov
Stripped of all that I once knew
So many things I cannot do
Do you think of me at all
Trapped inside these walls?
While you're there on center stage
Will you speak up, will you be brave?
Do you think of me at all
Hear my desperate call?
No more silence please
Do no turn away
My life is worth the same
Hear my desperate cries
See my shattered dreams
You can make things right
Thinking this would save me
I did what you asked me to
But if it were you
Would you silence you too?
I was loyal to the fight I lined right up to do what's right
Do you think of me at all
Knowing I did fall?
Now I'm burning black and blue
All this hate I never knew Do you think of me at all
Though I do not fit your gall?
No more silence please
Do not turn away
Our lives are worth the same
Hear our desperate cries
See our shattered dreams
You can make things right
So will you stand beside me 'Cause I did what you asked me to
But if I were you
I'd never silence you
So don't silence my truth
DESCRIPTION BY STEVE KIRSCH
Video of the silenced vaccine victims.
Lyrics and vocals by Julie Elizabeth who is vaccine injured.
Produced by the staff of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation.
If you aren't crying by the end of the video, you aren't human.
Please help this go viral.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://rumble.com/vszi9y-sile....nce-the-story-of-cov
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