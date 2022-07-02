Russian Ops in Ukraine (July 1-2, 2022): Snake Island, Russian Gains in Donbass, Western Narratives

Update on Russian Military Operations in Ukraine for July 1, 2022

- Russian forces withdraw from Snake Island;

- Ukraine and Western sponsors depict it as “major victory;”

- Meanwhile Russian forces continue encircling, destroying, or driving out Ukrainian forces in Donbas;

- Severodonetsk is completely taken, Lysychansk is encircled with reports of fighting in the city;

- Western media admits to challenges Ukraine faces in mounting upcoming “offensives” Kiev claims it is planning;

- Western media narratives regarding Russia’s inability to prevail mirror those that “predicted” Russian failure in Syria where Russian forces eventually did turn the tide in the war in Syria’s favor.

References:

The Duran - Russian military leaves Snake Island:

https://youtu.be/YHW4_cdxKmk

South Front - Scheme of Layered Defense of the Crimean Peninsula (via CSIS):

https://southfront.org/scheme-of-layered-defense-of-the-crimean-peninsula-csis/

Al Jazeera - Russia-Ukraine war: The struggle for Snake Island:

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/6/30/russia-ukraine-war-the-struggle-for-snake-island

Al Jazeera - Ukraine plans on summer counteroffensive to oust Russian forces:

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/6/30/ukraine-says-summer-counteroffensive-will-oust-russia

LiveUAmap - Ukraine:

https://liveuamap.com/en/2022/1-july-explosion-near-staropetrivka-village-of-berdiansk

Defense Politics Asia - Ukraine Map:

https://defensepoliticsasia.com/ukraine/

VOA - Heavy Loses Could Persuade Russia, Putin to Pause Ukraine War:

https://www.voanews.com/a/us-intelligence-assessment-russia-ukraine-war-likely-to-go-on-/6638767.html

Washington Post - Russia’s military is unlikely to turn the tide in Syria’s war (2015):

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/europe/russias-military-is-unlikely-to-turn-the-tide-in-syrias-war/2015/10/03/1b9fff04-686a-11e5-bdb6-6861f4521205_story.html

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