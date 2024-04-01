Create New Account
Oracle reading for April 2024
Pearls of Wisdom with Katharina Bless

Oracle reading for April 2024

I was very surprised when I saw these cards, expecting more “blow up” energies that is being predicted from a lot of people. But it makes so much sense what they are telling us!


Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations and innerstand that we are divine beings having a human experience.

She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai, Thailand where she grows her own food and planted an orchard of fruit and other trees.


