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The Internet killed the News. Duh! ⭐⭐⭐ Book Review of “Trust me, I’m Lying” by Ryan Holiday
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45 views • June 22, 2022

I almost never watch the mainstream media - Fox, CBS, CNN, NBC, BBC - but there are a couple of alternative media channels and personalities I do follow and have some degree of trust in because they are more anti-establishmentarian. Their news programs are not interrupted every 10 minutes with advertisements from Pfizer or Ford.

But, after reading this book, I have even less trust in the alternative media sources I follow because I see that they are also subject to the unfortunate economics of the Internet that reward quantity over quality and scandal over veracity.


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/1341-trust-me-im-lying

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http://amzn.to/29zQLPP


🇮🇹 Filmed in Venice, Italy


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
fake newsmainstream mediaalternative mediabook reviewryan holidaymedia manipulationtrust mefact checkingtrust me im lying reviewim lyinghow to combat fake newson trustsnarkiness
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