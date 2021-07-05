【CCP’s Centennial】”Strike Hard” Caused Lots of Wrong Cases in China

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The goal of “Strike Hard” was to deal with cases Severely and Quickly: it was possible to be sentenced to death for any crime, no matter serious crimes or minor offenses. Local governments even made up charges to convict innocent people in order to reach the quota.
“Pocket Crime” (universally applicable crime charges) including Hooliganism as the most well-known crime in China.