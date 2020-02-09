© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cabal, Central Bankers Know It's the End Game, Wayne Jett (1of2)
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
125 views • February 09, 2020
One of the favorite guests of my listeners, Wayne Jett, returns to the program to discuss some of the most critical issues facing us. We discuss the real reasons the establishment is attacking Trump every way possible and will continue to do so. We also talk about the end game facing the dollar and the central bankers plan and lastly we discuss the crazy plan published in the Harvard Law review. You can see Wayne Jett's blog and buy his book, "Fruits of Graft" @ http://ClassicalCapital.com
Harvard Law Reviews Memo discussed in the show: https://harvardlawreview.org/2020/01/pack-the-union-a-proposal-to-admit-new-states-for-the-purpose-of-amending-the-constitution-to-ensure-equal-representation/
Consider supporting independent media and my channel on Patreon @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall Receive exclusive coupons, eBooks, and more!
Purchase products mentioned in the video, including the fat burning Tetrogen, 99.99% C60 Gel Caps, and much more at http://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
MUSIC CREDITS: “Choose Your Path” by Jingle Punks licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Harvard Law Reviews Memo discussed in the show: https://harvardlawreview.org/2020/01/pack-the-union-a-proposal-to-admit-new-states-for-the-purpose-of-amending-the-constitution-to-ensure-equal-representation/
Consider supporting independent media and my channel on Patreon @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall Receive exclusive coupons, eBooks, and more!
Purchase products mentioned in the video, including the fat burning Tetrogen, 99.99% C60 Gel Caps, and much more at http://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
MUSIC CREDITS: “Choose Your Path” by Jingle Punks licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.