SIXTHSENSE - VIDEO TIMELAPSE - ROBOTIC NANO DRIVEN CLOUD FORMATIONS - THE NEW ABNORMAL

MUSIC: Brainwork - Our Time (Styke Remix)This is a recent timelapse, I have enhanced it to EXPOSE the hidden Metallic Nano Compound structured formations.. These seem to be formed to PUSH weather inland... to BLOCK the sun (It is summer, but feels more like SPRING). This also reflects the sunlight back upwards. These clouds do actually totally block out the sun at times... Which is part of their agenda...What closely as the chemtails are spawned at strategic areas... to help attach to the main cloud formation and re-energize it .. to pull it where they want it.. Rather like lassoing a tug boat...Anyone with half a brain can see now what is going on...Health impacts must be brought into this equation.... every living thing is being harmed by all this... WAKE UP!