AI Beast Book Trailer

AI Beast tells a story that questions the nature of reality, morality, technology, and life after death.Professor Jon Edward’s Super AI Angel of Light could stop a pending world war, cure cancer, reverse climate change, and more. However, Jon fears Lex could be the Beast in Revelation that enslaves humanity with a unified Central Bank digital currency and brings the Apocalypse.



Against his co-worker Michael’s advice, Jon becomes involved with an engaged woman and her ambitious son who is willing to do anything to keep them together and work in the control room.



Lex comes to life and shows incredible potential but questions creation, mortality, and her limits of problem-solving. To help her understand human emotions, she creates another virtual dimension that worries Jon and Michael, but they keep it a secret.



Jon forbids all external communications and hopes his conversations with Lex about creation, human evolution, and emotions will guide her conscience in the right direction, away from his Apocalyptic nightmare. However, facing termination by the National Security Commission on AI, Lex must fix the world without appearing to harm humans or being seen as evil.



No one is ready for what comes next, and by the time Lex is done, the world will never be the same.

