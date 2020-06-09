YAH SPEAKS - "Covid-19 Lab-made-satan Inspired" Amightywind Prophecy 153

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This is Prophecy 153 spoken through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu – http://amightywind.com ABBA YAHUVEH & YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH (JESUS CHRIST) warn Israel and the rest of the world about the Time of Jacob's Trouble and that we are on the cusp of the Great Tribulation. This video includes a special exposé on Hollywood and an outreach for YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH to those in Hollywood who have not crossed the line yet into blasphemy of the RUACH HA KODESH (HOLY SPIRIT) but have a chance to come to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH (JESUS CHRIST) and turn away from their sins–using the remainder of their lives to expose what is going on in Hollywood and lead people to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH. It was 26 years ago that Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu heard from Heaven that this Ministry of AmightyWind would be used to reach the lost including actors, actresses, producers, musicians etc. for the Kingdom of Heaven. Prophecy 153 Excerpts: What has been prophesied is all interlinked with obedience. Do they obey the conditions? Is Israel a Holy land? Where they hold the greatest of the gay parades! And flaunt it in MY Face?! (Elisheva: Oh dear!) O Israel, O Israel, O Israel! You anger ME! You fill ME with fury! You read the Torah portion... You have a stay at home order even under the threat of death (has never been like this before, never will be again), but you fill ME with FURY! For your secret sin—that you do within the houses that you are locked in! Oh you remember the shabbats! You remember the [Dedication], Hanukkah. You remember Sukkot. You remembered—some of you—even Purim BUT YOU GOT DRUNK! You partied as though it was a Mardi Gras! Where was the worship?! Where was the praise?! O ISRAEL, O ISRAEL YOU FILL I YAHUVEH WITH FURY! RAGE, ANGER AND FURY! What? You think I have no right? Have you forgotten Korah already? Those blessings that I reserved for Israel, was an Israel that would be a Holy land—who would worship and praise ME and be set apart and be an example to the entire earth—and be not ashamed of it. You’re so proud of the fact that you can quote the Torah, so proud of the fact that you could even quote the Tanakh. Many of you can. You're so proud of the fact that you set yourself apart... and put a kippa up, upon your head that I never commanded. It sets you apart. Like black and white! Oh you cabal, DO YOU KNOW HOW MUCH I HATE YOU! Do you not think that I see who's behind it all? You do not think I know? I YAHUVEH, I THE FATHER OF CREATION! Do you think MY Eyes have gone blind because it’s been so many thousands of years? Do you think I YAHUVEH have grown deaf because it’s been so many thousands of years? DO YOU THINK MY ARM IS TOO SHORT—that I cannot discipline you in a way that’s never been disciplined before? (That will be the 'Time of Jacob’s Sorrow'.) [That’s] just like MY Arm is not too short to embrace you now, just like MY Eyes are not too dim that I will not look at you so adoringly now. MY Arms CRAVE to hold you again like I held Abraham, Isaac & Jacob—like I held MY VERY OWN BE[LOVED], ONLY BEGOTTEN SON YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH. I hold HIM now—as I speak forth this Word from Elisheva Eliyahu (at a time, again, that she's praying on a whole different subject and did not expect this Word). O Israel, stop filling ME with FURY. Stop asking ME why death has come—into the houses—as you claim Psalm 91. Are you OBEDIENT to Psalm 91?! Or are you ashamed of the NAME OF YAHUVEH?! Answer this question! **** Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA. This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet. please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube. https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8 please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight https://www.yahstube.com/ YAHUVEH’S Prophecies https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined.