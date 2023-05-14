Mia Farrow Confesses: 'Satanic Hollywood Elites Rape and Eat Children'

A taped phone call between Mia Farrow and Woody Allen has recently resurfaced that reveals the full horror of the Hollywood director’s sexual abuse of his 7-year-old step-daughter, Dylan.

But Woody wasn’t finished by just having his evil way with just one of Farrow’s children. He also had a relationship with her adopted daughter, Soon-Yi. So how did Hollywood react?

Hollywood’s favorite pervy step-dad Woody Allen is still being defended by Hollywood royalty, and those who won’t go as far as defending him say they want to “remain neutral.”

Well-known reprobates like Hollywood director Woody Allen and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein are far from the only predators in Hollywood with powerful political connections. There are a lot more cockroaches under those floorboards.