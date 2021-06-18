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The 19th Brood X Cicada Locust Army... Coming Out of 'Quarantine' [16.06.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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91 views • June 18, 2021
Pinned by EntertheStars - 6 hours ago
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Hebrews%209%3A27&;version=KJV
https://www.wfla.com/8-on-your-side/florida-employers-can-require-covid-19-vaccine-but-cant-ask-for-proof/
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/covid-vaccine-passports-u-heres-120039001.html
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/vaccine-passport-holders-now-thing-221734895.html
Shamed for claiming Covid started in November December 2019. Claimed first Wuhan case was 12/31
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/mar/16/facebook-posts/no-evidence-americans-were-infected-covid-19-fall/
https://www.boomlive.in/world/did-coronavirus-start-spreading-in-us-in-november-2019-a-fact-check-7951
Now, claim that First US Case PREDATED Wuhan!
https://www.yahoo.com/news/more-evidence-suggests-covid-19-133445284.html
Cruise industry
https://www.yahoo.com/news/cruise-industry-tanks-desantis-mixed-071504096.html
Amazon slavery
https://www.yahoo.com/news/amazon-burns-workers-quickly-executives-133348404.html
https://www.wsj.com/articles/senate-votes-unanimously-to-make-juneteenth-a-federal-holiday-marking-end-of-slavery-11623795961
Cicadas
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brood_X#1700s_emergences
https://www.fs.fed.us/foresthealth/docs/CicadaBroodStaticMap.pdf
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%209&;version=NKJV
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/article/brood-x-cicadas-actually-good-fear-not
https://www.nytimes.com/2004/05/19/nyregion/17-year-cicadas-answer-cue-with-a-crunch-across-the-east.html
Number 17
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/17_(number)
Number 47
The MIDDLE number
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/47_(number)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Standard_Model

7,068 views•Streamed live 7 hours ago
EntertheStars
97.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/DBY8NazK8qg
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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