Dialing in KelTec RDB - Red Dot Replaces ACOG, Barrel Sheds Flash Hider, Shooter Learns Manual of Arms

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To reduce OAL, removed flash hider in favor of bare threads (until a thread protector is located). Also removes weight out at the end of the barrel.
Hypothesis: Muzzle signature from bare 20" barrel is not much more than 16" barrel with flash hider.
Burris FastFire III
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