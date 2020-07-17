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Dialing in KelTec RDB - Red Dot Replaces ACOG, Barrel Sheds Flash Hider, Shooter Learns Manual of Arms
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42 views • July 17, 2020
ACOG proves to be too high for RDB, so replaced with Burris Fast Fire II red dot.

To reduce OAL, removed flash hider in favor of bare threads (until a thread protector is located). Also removes weight out at the end of the barrel.

Hypothesis: Muzzle signature from bare 20" barrel is not much more than 16" barrel with flash hider.

Burris FastFire III
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red dotacogkeltec rdbflash hiderburris fast fire
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