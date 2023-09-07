The Spike Protein, Dr. Stefano Scoglio | 13. The Spike Protein | The End of Covid

If there is no proof of SARS-CoV-2, then what’s the deal with the spike protein? In this session, Alec sits down with Dr. Stefano Scoglio to discuss all things related to the spike protein.
Click here for more on Alec, and to find other health & freedom-oriented people in your area.
https://thewayfwrd.com/
Click here for more on Dr. Scoglio
https://nutrigea.com/default.aspx
Dr. Scoglio is one of the co-authors of the acclaimed book Virus Mania. We highly suggest reading this book to uncover further details about these pseudoscientific narratives!
Click here and here to go deeper on this topichttps://viroliegy.com/2022/07/12/the-spike-protein/
https://viroliegy.com/2022/07/20/the-elephant-and-the-spike/
https://theendofcovid.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.