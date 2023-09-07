The Spike Protein, Dr. Stefano Scoglio | 13. The Spike Protein | The End of Covid

If there is no proof of SARS-CoV-2, then what’s the deal with the spike protein? In this session, Alec sits down with Dr. Stefano Scoglio to discuss all things related to the spike protein.





Click here for more on Alec, and to find other health & freedom-oriented people in your area.

https://thewayfwrd.com/









Click here for more on Dr. Scoglio

https://nutrigea.com/default.aspx





Dr. Scoglio is one of the co-authors of the acclaimed book Virus Mania. We highly suggest reading this book to uncover further details about these pseudoscientific narratives!





Click here and here to go deeper on this topichttps://viroliegy.com/2022/07/12/the-spike-protein/





https://viroliegy.com/2022/07/20/the-elephant-and-the-spike/





https://theendofcovid.com/